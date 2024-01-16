Welcome to Fat Straw
We are a Quick Service Drink and Dining Destination where quality ingredients is the recipe. We offer a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites and palate's
Reviews
Good coffee and the red Bull drinks are pretty and tasty. Would definitely get it again, the servers come out to take your order and are very fast with making them. You can also get points to earn a free drink every ten times you buy from them!
Amazing, always go here for my boba. I used to live in Austin TX and have had my fair share of different bobas. This one is by far my favourite
Great place for drinks, they have an extensive menu, and they work with you on allergies and dietary restrictions. On a hot day is hard to beat their blended teas. I discovered their blended strawberry tea when they ran out of peaches, and now I have a new favorite beverage
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep via DoorDash
