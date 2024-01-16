“

OMG! This place is fantastic! The smoothies are sooo good. I haven't had a smoothie that good in a very long time. I think I will buy stock in Fat Straw Drinks since their service is only surpassed by how good their product is. Costs were respective of my pocketbook for such a superior product. Can you tell that I liked the drink a lot? It's a must go=to as you come through Artesia, NM