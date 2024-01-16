Fat Straw Artesia, NM
Red Bull Drinks
- Berrylicious
Juneberry Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry$5.99
- Betty Boop
Strawberry Apricot Red bull, Cupcake, Raspberry, Vanilla$5.99
- Bulldog Sunrise
Red Bull w Strawberry, Coconut, and Pineapple Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Bulldog Sunrise (Sugar Free)
Sugar Free Redbull, SF Strawberry, SF Coconut, SF Pineapple Flavors & a splash of Sunny D.$5.99
- Call Me Coconut
Coconut Redbull, Blue Curacao and Coconut Flavors$5.99
- Caramel Apple
Regular Red bull, Caramel, Green Apple, caramel drizzle, heavy cream$5.99
- Cherry Sunburst
Regular Redbull, Pineapple Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Coco-Melon
This fun drink is a call me coconut half filled with coconut and watermelon redbull.$5.99
- Cotton Candy
Regular Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Cupcake, half n half$5.99
- Cranberry Craze
Regular Red bull, Cranberry, and lemon juice$5.99
- Creamy Berrylicious
Juneberry Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, heavy cream$5.99
- HNM
Tropical Red bull, Strawberry, Coconut, Banana, splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Kiss My Peaches
Peach Redbull and Strawberry Flavors$5.99
- Kree
Tropical Red bull, Vanilla, Passionfruit and Peach, heavy cream$5.99
- Malibu Barbie
Cherry and coconut flavoring with coconut RedBull and half m half. whip and sprinkles optional)$5.99
- Oh My Burst
Regular Red bull, Almond and Strawberry, heavy cream$5.99
- Pacific Splash
Coconut Red bull, Lime and Black Cherry, muddled limes.$5.99
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Redbull wtih Cherry, Coconut, Cupcake, and Pineapple, Flavors with Heavy Cream$5.99
- Pink Lagoon
Strawberry Apricot, Red bull, mango and splask of lemonade$5.99
- Purple Rain
Blueberry Red bull, Cherry and Coconut$5.99
- Sea Monster
Tropical Redbull, Blue Curacao, Coconut Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Sour Apple
Pear Cinnamon Red bull, Coconut, green apple, and lemon juice$5.99
- Summer Love 24oz only!
Dragonfruit Redbull blended with Coconut powder, Guava Flavors$7.49
- Tangy Rush
Just like the watermelon rush but with added chamoy and tajin for a tangy kick.$5.99
- The Creep
Dragonfruit Redbull with Guava and Pomegranate Flavors$5.99
- The Growler 24 oz only!
Tangerine Redbull, Orange and Vanilla smoothie blended together$7.49
- Top Dog
Redbull with Peach, Passion Fruit, & Coconut flavors topped with a splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Watermelon Dream
Watermelon Redbull, Kiwi, Raspberry & Watermelon Flavors mixed with heavy cream$5.99
- Watermelon Rush
Watermelon Redbull, Kiwi, Raspberry, & Watermelon Flavors$5.99
Splashers 32oz only
- Bahama Mama
Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Bai and splash of Sunny D$5.49
- Berry Lime
SF Blueberry, SF Raspberry, Blueberry Bai and muddled limes$5.49
- Emerald Sunrise
Blue Curacao, SF Coconut, SF Pineapple, Coconut Bai$5.49
- Key Lime
SF Coconut, Keylime, muddled limes and Coconut Bai$5.49
- Love Potion
SF Coconut, SF Strawberry, muddled strawberries, Coconut Bai$5.49
- Tangy Coconut Splasher
Kiwi, SF watermelon, and SF raspberry flavoring filled with coconut water and topped with chamoy and tajin. Enjoy this tangy treat$5.49
Blended Teas
- Coconut Blended Tea
Coconut powder, coconut syrup with sweet/unsweet tea and ice blended$4.25
- Green Tea Blended Tea
Green tea powder, green tea blended with ice$4.25
- Mango Blended Tea
Mango powder, mango syrup blended with ice and sweet/unsweet tea$4.25
- Strawberry Blended Tea
Strawberry powder, strawberry syrup blended with ice and sweet/unsweet tea$4.25
Bubble Tea
Fattuccinos
- Birthday Cake
Cupcake syrup blended with our vanilla smoothie, a touch of sprinkles mixed in with milk and ice, and topped with whip and added sprinkles for that special birthday feels.$5.00
- Caramel Blended
Caramel flavor blended in with espresso, mixed in with milk and ice, with added creamy caramel sauce topped with whip and caramel drizzle. A fun favorite for all.$5.00
- Caramel Apple
Perfect fall drink made with caramel creme, green apple flavoring, milk, ice and drizzled with caramel. Top it off with some whipped cream for a tasty treat.$5.00
- Caramel Mocha Coconut Blended
Caramel mocha coconut, espresso, mocha and caramel, coconut, milk and ice with chocolate drizzle$5.00
- Cherry Vanilla
A scoop of cherries, blended with vanilla smoothie powder, cherry syrup, ice, and milk topped with some yummy whipped cream$5.00
- Cookies n Cream Blended
Cookies n Cream, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip and bits of oreo cookie with chocolate drizzle$5.00
- Dulce De Leche Blended
Dulce De Leche, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip$5.00
- Fruity Pebbles
Fruity Pebbles, vanilla smoothie, lavendar, milk and ice topped with whip and sprinkled with fruity pebbles.$5.00
- Green Tea Blended
Green Tea powder, milk and ice topped with whip or without$5.00
- Green Tea Matcha Blended
Green Tea powder with matcha, milk and ice topped with whip$5.00
- Honeydew Blended
Honeydew, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Horchata Blended
Horchata with espresso, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Matcha Blended
Matcha with vanilla smoothie, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Mazapan Blended
Mazapan with espresso, peanut butter, cane sugar, bits of mazapan, milk and ice topped with whip and mazapan.$5.00
- Mocha Blended
Mocha with espresso, milk and ice topped with chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- Orange Dreamsicle Blended
A delicious creamy flavor made with orange and vanilla smoothie powder, milk and ice topped with whipped cream.$5.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Blended
Peanut Butter with espresso, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, milk and ice topped with whip and peanut butter drizzle.$5.00
- Pistachio Blended
Pistachio and almond flavoring, real pistachios, vanilla smoothie, topped with whup and pistachio crumbles$5.00
- Root Beer Float Fatty
Blended with A&W rootbeer, vanilla smoothie mix, root beer syrup, a dash of heavy cream, and topped with whip. (optional)$5.00
- Thin Mint
Thin Mint, milk, and ice topped with whip, chocolate drizzle and pieces of mint cookie.$5.00
- Vanilla Blended
Vanilla, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- White Chocoalte Blended
White Chocolate, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whip and white chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- White Chocoalte Mocha Blended
White chocolate and mocha, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whip and white chocolate and chocolate drizzle.$5.00
Hot Coffee
- Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water$4.00
- Breve
Espresso shots and steamed half and half$4.50
- Cappuccino
A perfect blend of espresso, steamed milk and foam$4.00
- Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor and espresso$4.00
- Latte
Milk coffee made with espresso, steamed milk with a thin layer of foam$4.00
- Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk$4.00
- Birthday cake latte
espresso, cupcake flavoring, vanilla smoothie powder, milk and topped with some yummy whip and sprinkles.$4.00
Cold Coffee
- Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea with heavy cream$4.50
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and ice with vanilla and caramel flavor drizzled with caramel sauce$4.50
- Iced Coffee
Cold coffee mixed with any flavor over ice$3.50
- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte
Honey and vanilla flavoring, espresso shot, milk and ice.$4.50
- Iced Latte$4.50
- Iced Americano$4.50
Lemonades
- Lemonade
A mixture of lemon juice, lemon syrup, powder mix,blended with water and ice for a tarty taste.$4.00
- Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade mixture blended with ice$4.75
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade mixture and frozen strawberries blended in ice$5.00
- Frozen prickly pear lemonade
Lemonade blended with ice, prickly pear flavoring, drizzled with chamoy and tajin.$4.75
Lemonade Cucumber Coolers
Kid-friendly Drinks
- Bull-pup sunrise
Cherry juice, ice, sprite and topped with Sunny D.$3.00
- Barbie Drink
cherry, pineapple and coconut flavoring, sprite and a splash of heavy cream.$3.00
- Blue Lagoon
An ocean water feel like with blue coconut, filled with ice and sprite, and a scoop of blue sharks.$3.00
- Cotton Candy Fatty
Cotton candy powder blended with milk and ice.$5.00