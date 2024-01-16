Fat Straw Artesia, NM
Featured Items
- Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea$3.00
- 4-piece Chicken Tenders
Homestyle Chicken Tenderloins that offer a delicious taste and crunch with Beer Battered Waffle Fries. Choice of Ranch, Green Chile Ranch, BBQ dipping Sauce$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken salad with bacon, tomatos, red onion, olives, feta cheese, crunchy tortilla strips and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with our house-made buffalo ranch dressing$9.49
Lunch
Chicken Tenders
- 2-piece Chicken Tenders
Homestyle Chicken Tenderloins that offer a delicious taste and crunch with Beer Battered Waffle Fries. Choice of Ranch, Green Chile Ranch, BBQ dipping Sauce$4.99
- 4-piece Chicken Tenders
Homestyle Chicken Tenderloins that offer a delicious taste and crunch with Beer Battered Waffle Fries. Choice of Ranch, Green Chile Ranch, BBQ dipping Sauce$7.99
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
A delicious hearty chicken buffalo wrap smothered with buffalo sauce with your choice of flavor wrap (Jalapeno Cheddar or Spinach) combined with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and choice of our housemade dressing$8.49
- Chicken Bacon Wrap
With your choice of wrap flavor, try this classic combination of crispy or grilled chicken with strips of bacon with added lettuce, tomato, cheese, and our favorite housemade ranch.$9.49
- Ham Solo Wrap
Simple and savory ham wrap that comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of wrap flavor and house made dressings.$7.49
- Jacey's Turkey Club Wrap
With flavors you will love, this turkey and sliced bacon are topped with, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cranberry sauce.$8.49
- Turkey Wrap
Light and delicious wrap that is perfect for lunch or dinner comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of mayo or mustard.$7.49
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken salad with bacon, tomatos, red onion, olives, feta cheese, crunchy tortilla strips and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with our house-made buffalo ranch dressing$9.49
- Caesar Chicken Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad made with house made dressing and fresh ingredients (Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parm cheese, croutons) with Caesar salad$8.49
- Chef Salad
Chef Salad (Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham or chicken, tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheese, cucumber, croutons) with your choice of dressing.$9.49
- Oriental Salad
Oriental Chicken Salad (Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken, almonds, chow mien noodles, green onion, carrots, sesame seeds) and our house made Tangy Oriental Dressing$9.49
- Supreme Chicken Salad
Supreme Chicken Salad (Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, corn, black beans, bacon, fried tortilla strips & shredded cheese, ) Served with green chile ranch.$11.49
Mozarella Sticks
Waffle Fries
Pizza Stick
Mini Corn Dogs
Pork Egg Rolls
Drinks
Red Bull Drinks
- Berrylicious
Juneberry Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry$5.99
- Betty Boop
Strawberry Apricot Red bull, Cupcake, Raspberry, Vanilla$5.99
- Bulldog Sunrise
Red Bull w Strawberry, Coconut, and Pineapple Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Bulldog Sunrise (Sugar Free)
Sugar Free Redbull, SF Strawberry, SF Coconut, SF Pineapple Flavors & a splash of Sunny D.$5.99
- Call Me Coconut
Coconut Redbull, Blue Curacao and Coconut Flavors$5.99
- Caramel Apple
Regular Red bull, Caramel, Green Apple, caramel drizzle, heavy cream$5.99
- Cherry Sunburst
Regular Redbull, Pineapple Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Coco-Melon
This fun drink is a call me coconut half filled with coconut and watermelon redbull.$5.99
- Cotton Candy
Regular Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Cupcake, half n half$5.99
- Cranberry Craze
Regular Red bull, Cranberry, and lemon juice$5.99
- Creamy Berrylicious
Juneberry Red bull, Blue Raspberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, heavy cream$5.99
- HNM
Tropical Red bull, Strawberry, Coconut, Banana, splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Kiss My Peaches
Peach Redbull and Strawberry Flavors$5.99
- Kree
Tropical Red bull, Vanilla, Passionfruit and Peach, heavy cream$5.99
- Malibu Barbie
Cherry and coconut flavoring with coconut RedBull and half m half. whip and sprinkles optional)$5.99
- Oh My Burst
Regular Red bull, Almond and Strawberry, heavy cream$5.99
- Pacific Splash
Coconut Red bull, Lime and Black Cherry, muddled limes.$5.99
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Redbull wtih Cherry, Coconut, Cupcake, and Pineapple, Flavors with Heavy Cream$5.99
- Pink Lagoon
Strawberry Apricot, Red bull, mango and splask of lemonade$5.99
- Purple Rain
Blueberry Red bull, Cherry and Coconut$5.99
- Sea Monster
Tropical Redbull, Blue Curacao, Coconut Flavors & splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Sour Apple
Pear Cinnamon Red bull, Coconut, green apple, and lemon juice$5.99
- Summer Love 24oz only!
Dragonfruit Redbull blended with Coconut powder, Guava Flavors$7.49
- Tangy Rush
Just like the watermelon rush but with added chamoy and tajin for a tangy kick.$5.99
- The Creep
Dragonfruit Redbull with Guava and Pomegranate Flavors$5.99
- The Growler 24 oz only!
Tangerine Redbull, Orange and Vanilla smoothie blended together$7.49
- Top Dog
Redbull with Peach, Passion Fruit, & Coconut flavors topped with a splash of Sunny D$5.99
- Watermelon Dream
Watermelon Redbull, Kiwi, Raspberry & Watermelon Flavors mixed with heavy cream$5.99
- Watermelon Rush
Watermelon Redbull, Kiwi, Raspberry, & Watermelon Flavors$5.99
Malibu Barbie
Cherry and coconut flavoring with coconut RedBull and half m half. whip and sprinkles optional)
Splashers 32oz only
- Bahama Mama
Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Bai and splash of Sunny D$5.49
- Berry Lime
SF Blueberry, SF Raspberry, Blueberry Bai and muddled limes$5.49
- Emerald Sunrise
Blue Curacao, SF Coconut, SF Pineapple, Coconut Bai$5.49
- Key Lime
SF Coconut, Keylime, muddled limes and Coconut Bai$5.49
- Love Potion
SF Coconut, SF Strawberry, muddled strawberries, Coconut Bai$5.49
- Tangy Coconut Splasher
Kiwi, SF watermelon, and SF raspberry flavoring filled with coconut water and topped with chamoy and tajin. Enjoy this tangy treat$5.49
Blended Teas
- Coconut Blended Tea
Coconut powder, coconut syrup with sweet/unsweet tea and ice blended$4.25
- Green Tea Blended Tea
Green tea powder, green tea blended with ice$4.25
- Mango Blended Tea
Mango powder, mango syrup blended with ice and sweet/unsweet tea$4.25
- Strawberry Blended Tea
Strawberry powder, strawberry syrup blended with ice and sweet/unsweet tea$4.25
Bubble Tea
Fattuccinos
- Birthday Cake
Cupcake syrup blended with our vanilla smoothie, a touch of sprinkles mixed in with milk and ice, and topped with whip and added sprinkles for that special birthday feels.$5.00
- Caramel Blended
Caramel flavor blended in with espresso, mixed in with milk and ice, with added creamy caramel sauce topped with whip and caramel drizzle. A fun favorite for all.$5.00
- Caramel Apple
Perfect fall drink made with caramel creme, green apple flavoring, milk, ice and drizzled with caramel. Top it off with some whipped cream for a tasty treat.$5.00
- Caramel Mocha Coconut Blended
Caramel mocha coconut, espresso, mocha and caramel, coconut, milk and ice with chocolate drizzle$5.00
- Cherry Vanilla
A scoop of cherries, blended with vanilla smoothie powder, cherry syrup, ice, and milk topped with some yummy whipped cream$5.00
- Cookies n Cream Blended
Cookies n Cream, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip and bits of oreo cookie with chocolate drizzle$5.00
- Dulce De Leche Blended
Dulce De Leche, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip$5.00
- Fruity Pebbles
Fruity Pebbles, vanilla smoothie, lavendar, milk and ice topped with whip and sprinkled with fruity pebbles.$5.00
- Green Tea Blended
Green Tea powder, milk and ice topped with whip or without$5.00
- Green Tea Matcha Blended
Green Tea powder with matcha, milk and ice topped with whip$5.00
- Honeydew Blended
Honeydew, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Horchata Blended
Horchata with espresso, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Matcha Blended
Matcha with vanilla smoothie, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- Mazapan Blended
Mazapan with espresso, peanut butter, cane sugar, bits of mazapan, milk and ice topped with whip and mazapan.$5.00
- Mocha Blended
Mocha with espresso, milk and ice topped with chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- Orange Dreamsicle Blended
A delicious creamy flavor made with orange and vanilla smoothie powder, milk and ice topped with whipped cream.$5.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Blended
Peanut Butter with espresso, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, milk and ice topped with whip and peanut butter drizzle.$5.00
- Pistachio Blended
Pistachio and almond flavoring, real pistachios, vanilla smoothie, topped with whup and pistachio crumbles$5.00
- Root Beer Float Fatty
Blended with A&W rootbeer, vanilla smoothie mix, root beer syrup, a dash of heavy cream, and topped with whip. (optional)$5.00
- Thin Mint
Thin Mint, milk, and ice topped with whip, chocolate drizzle and pieces of mint cookie.$5.00
- Vanilla Blended
Vanilla, espresso, milk and ice topped with whip.$5.00
- White Chocoalte Blended
White Chocolate, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whip and white chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- White Chocoalte Mocha Blended
White chocolate and mocha, espresso, milk, and ice topped with whip and white chocolate and chocolate drizzle.$5.00
Hot Coffee
- Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water$4.00
- Breve
Espresso shots and steamed half and half$4.50
- Cappuccino
A perfect blend of espresso, steamed milk and foam$4.00
- Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with vanilla and caramel flavor and espresso$4.00
- Latte
Milk coffee made with espresso, steamed milk with a thin layer of foam$4.00
- Macchiato
Espresso with steamed milk$4.00
- Birthday cake latte
espresso, cupcake flavoring, vanilla smoothie powder, milk and topped with some yummy whip and sprinkles.$4.00
Cold Coffee
- Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea with heavy cream$4.50
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and ice with vanilla and caramel flavor drizzled with caramel sauce$4.50
- Iced Coffee
Cold coffee mixed with any flavor over ice$3.50
- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte
Honey and vanilla flavoring, espresso shot, milk and ice.$4.50
- Iced Latte$4.50
- Iced Americano$4.50
Lemonades
- Lemonade
A mixture of lemon juice, lemon syrup, powder mix,blended with water and ice for a tarty taste.$4.00
- Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade mixture blended with ice$4.75
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade mixture and frozen strawberries blended in ice$5.00
- Frozen prickly pear lemonade
Lemonade blended with ice, prickly pear flavoring, drizzled with chamoy and tajin.$4.75
Lemonade Cucumber Coolers
Kid-friendly Drinks
- Bull-pup sunrise
Cherry juice, ice, sprite and topped with Sunny D.$3.00
- Barbie Drink
cherry, pineapple and coconut flavoring, sprite and a splash of heavy cream.$3.00
- Blue Lagoon
An ocean water feel like with blue coconut, filled with ice and sprite, and a scoop of blue sharks.$3.00
- Cotton Candy Fatty
Cotton candy powder blended with milk and ice.$5.00